Tourism offers among lowest salaries in Romania

Tourism is situated among the least paid sectors in the economy, tied with Sport & Wellness or Security and Protection, as such 82% of employees are earning below minimum wage, according to the data published by a recruiting platform.

According to the data of Salario, the wage comparison from eJobs, 82% of employees are earning below average wage, which, in March, was 3,937 RON, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.Most employees in Tourism (42.2%) earn between 2,000 and 3,000 RON, and 21.7% under 2,000 RON, the data from Salario also shows. At the same time, 14.2% receive income between 4,000 and 7,000 RON and 4.1% exceed the sum of 7,000 RON per month. With an average wage of 3,000 RON, tourism is placed among the lowest paid sectors in the economy, says the platform.According to the data pooled by the Salario platform, a travel agent earns, on average, 2,600 RON per month, according to the data introduced until now in Salario by specialists that work in the sector. However, bonuses are added to that income, such as sales commissions, or performance bonuses. During the summer period, when activity is intense, they can also double their salary. Besides, tourism workers can benefit from significant discounts when purchasing vacation packages, the quoted source specifies.The lowest average salaries entered until now by Tourism employees are for the jobs of Hostess - 1,700 RON and Bartender - 1,750 RON.On the other hand, for management positions, in some cases employees can earn up to 3 or 4 times more than the average salary for that position. For Director General, the maximum salary entered in Salario for Tourism is 18,000 RON, while the average net salary is 9,000 RON. Furthermore, for the position of Financial Director, the maximum salary in Tourism is 15,000 RON, given that the average net salary is 9,000 RON. Also, for the position of Head Cook, the maximum salary entered in Salario, for Tourism, is 15,000 RON, while the national net average is 4,000 RON.