Trade between Romania and Hungary reaches 15 billion euros in 2022 (Romanian ambassador Sopanda)

Romania's Ambassador to Budapest, Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda, said on Friday, in a press conference in northwestern Zalau, that the trade between our country and Hungary reached a record of almost 15 billion euros in 2022, after the previous year it was 11 billion euros.

"Our objective is to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Romania and Hungary, to build genuine, authentic, strong partnerships that will benefit both countries, both peoples, companies from both countries, obviously, respecting the interests and priorities of each of the two parties. And we believe that this is proven primarily by the economic dimension. In 2022, the volume of trade exchanges (according to our figures) reached somewhere around 14.98 billion euros. It is surpassing the record of the previous year, which was 11 billion euros. It is an important, significant increase for the opportunities that still seem to exist unexplored between the two countries, in the trade dimension," the ambassador said.

According to him, the continuous increase in trade between the two countries proves that there is an opening between both parties, noting that a bilateral chamber of trade and industry will soon be inaugurated in Budapest.

"Like I said, the continuous increase in trade between our countries proves that there is openness on both sides. At the same time, we have underway for some time a project that provides for the establishment in Budapest of a Romania-Hungary Chamber of Commerce and Industry. There are discussions between the two bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry and we hope that in the coming period, sooner rather than later, we will be able to inaugurate this Chamber which, we hope, will generally encourage trade between the two countries, but in particular we appreciate that it will be of greater benefit to small and medium-sized enterprises, to enter the other markets and identify development possibilities in the neighbouring country," ambassador Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda added.