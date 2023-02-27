Transelectrica posts 529 M RON in net profit in 2022

Transelectrica National Electric Energy Transport Company recorded a net profit of 529.16 million RON in 2022, a significant increase compared to the previous year, of 0.45 million RON, according to the preliminary unaudited financial data of the company, submitted on Monday, to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, told Agerpres.

"The preliminary net result at the end of 2022, shows growth compared to the previous year both against the background of the increase in the unit price of electricity and the electricity deficit existing throughout the European Union, which led to the recording of higher revenues from the allocation of the interconnection capacity, simultaneously with the application of the new regulations regarding the coverage of net costs with CPT [own technological consumption - editor's note]," the report states.

The total operating revenues achieved in 2022 increased by 67pct compared to the same period of the previous year, up to 6.286 billion, compared to 3.756 billion RON in 2021.

Total operating expenses (including depreciation) increased by 51pct, reaching 5.662 billion RON, compared to 3.745 billion RON in 2021.

In the main area of basic activities, there was a 77pct increase in revenues (which exceeded the 29pct increase in operating expenses, including depreciation) compared to the previous year. The increase was mainly determined by the revenues from transport, the recording of higher revenues from the allocation of interconnection capacity, simultaneously with the application of the new regulations regarding the coverage of net costs with CPT, against the background of the increase in the unit price of electricity, as well as the deficit of electricity existing throughout the European Union.