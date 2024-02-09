Subscription modal logo Premium

Transport minister says increasing train speed can only be done through investments

HotNews
Sorin Grindeanu

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu in Timisoara on Friday said that in the last two years contracts for the purchase of 119 new train sets and 16 electric locomotives were been signed, mentioning that without investments in infrastructure and rolling stock it is not possible to increase the average speed of trains.

"Increasing the average speed of trains can only be done through investment. These investments in railways mean, on the one hand, investments in infrastructure and, on the other hand, the purchase of new trains, new rolling stock. (...) In the last two years contracts were signed for the purchase of 119 new trainsets, plus 16 locomotives. It's not enough, but it's a start," Minister Grindeanu said in a press statement.

The Transport minister also said that the rolling stock purchases are the first in more than 20 years.

