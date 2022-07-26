Transport of 24 tonnes of metal waste blocked by authorities at western entrance to Romania

A lorry loaded with about 24 tonnes of metal waste was blocked at the western entrance to the country, through the Border Crossing Point Nadlac II, the environmental commissioners from Arad establishing that the economic operator which the transport was to arrive to did not meet the legal conditions to bring the goods to Romania.

According to a release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Environmental Guard, the waste came from Hungary and was destined for a company in southwestern County of Caras-Severin.

"Commissioners with the National Environmental Guard - Arad County Commissariat, together with agents of the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police Oradea, have forbidden the entry into the country of a transport of iron/steel waste with the quantity of 23.97 tons. The economic operator from Caras-Severin County was not registered in the Romanian Register of the Administration of the Environmental Fund (ROAFM) and implicitly the transport was not notified either," the press release reads.

The waste was mixed, besides the metallic one in the lorry there was also waste made of rubber, aluminum and fabric.AGERPRES