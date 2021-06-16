Triathlon athlete Felix Duchampt qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Romanian triathlon athlete Felix Duchampt has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced on Tuesday on its official website.

It will be the first time that Romania will be represented at the Olympic Games in the triathlon sport.

Felix Duchampt, who received Romanian citizenship last year, hails from CS Politehnica Cluj-Napoca.

Felix-Pierre Duchampt, ranked 52nd in the world rankings, was confirmed on Tuesday for Tokyo 2020.

At the request of COSR, the IOC Executive Board considered and decided last year to grant Duchampt an exemption from Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter, according to which an athlete may represent a country at the Olympic Games after a three-year waiting period since the last participation under the another country's flag, states the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee.

Felix-Pierre Duchampt last participated under France's flag in the triathlon competition in the World Cup in Miyazaki, on November 10, 2018, and without the derogation obtained from the CIO, he could not have been co-opted in the Romanian Olympic Team before November 10, 2021.

Romania has now reached 90 athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympics (nominal or quota places) in 14 sports: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, target shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing, fencing and triathlon.