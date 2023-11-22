Turnover of business services provided to enterprises in Romania advances 13.5pct nine months into 2023

The turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises in Romania increased January 1 - September 30, 2023 in nominal terms, y-o-y, both unadjusted and adjusted for seasonality by 13.5%, and 14.5%, respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Wednesday.

According to INS, in the first nine months of 2023 the turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises unadjusted, increased by 13.5%, y-o-y on increases in the turnover from other services provided mainly to enterprises (+18.1%), information services and information technology services (+16.5%), transport services (+9.4%), communications services (+4.2%) and motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+4.1%).

Adjusted for seasonality, the turnover increased by 14.5% y-o-y overall.

The turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, in September 2023, increased in nominal terms on a monthly basis by 5.4% overall on increases in turnover from motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+21.1%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+9.2%), transport services (+4.3%), and information services and information technology services (+ 0.7%). Communications services declined 3.2%.

Adjusted for seasonality, it was up 1.7% overall in nominal terms.

At the same time, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, in September 2023 compared with September 2022, increased in nominal terms overall by 7.2% on increases in turnover from other services provided mainly to enterprises (+13.1%), information and information technology services (+7.2%), communications services (+2.2%) and transport services (+1.6 %). Motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes decreased by 3.1%.

Adjusted for seasonality, it increased by 0.8% in nominal terms overall.