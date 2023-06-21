Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises registers increase by 17.5% over four months.

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased by 17.5%, as a gross series, in the first four months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Moreover, as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in nominal terms by 19.4%.

According to the quoted source, in April 2023 compared to April 2022, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, as a gross series, increased by 15.9%.

As an adjusted series, the turnover in the same business segment also increased overall in nominal terms by 18.5%, year-on-year.

The National Institute of Statistics data revealed the fact that this year, April against March, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises decreased as a gross series (-6%), but increased as adjusted series (+0.7%).