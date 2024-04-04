Two Cubans caught crossing Prut River on pneumatic boat

Two Cubans who were trying to get to Spain illegally were caught by the Iasi border police while crossing the Prut River with a pneumatic boat, the Iasi Territorial Inspectorate of Border Police (ITPF) informed on Thursday.

According to the source, a border policeman noticed via the specific surveillance technique that works on the principle of thermovision, in the direction of the border locality Golaesti, two people who did not justify their presence in the area.

"In the shortest possible time, border police from the sector moved to the area and proceeded to intercept and identify the persons in question. Since they verbally declared that they were Cuban citizens and did not have documents to prove their legal entry into Romania, they were taken to the Iasi Railway Border Crossing Point for further investigation. The border authorities of the neighbouring state were informed as soon as possible and the investigations were carried out jointly. Following the checks carried out together with the border police of the Republic of Moldova and from the statements of the persons, our colleagues have established that they are two citizens from Cuba, aged 22 and 27 respectively and they crossed the Prut River using a pneumatic boat, with the intention of reaching Spain to a relative," the ITPF Iasi press release reads.

In this case, the border police are investigating the offence of fraudulent crossing of the state border, and the persons were taken over by the border authorities of the neighbouring state on the basis of the Readmission Agreement concluded between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

"The border authorities of the two states will cooperate in the future and will take all necessary measures to maintain a climate of order and security at the common border," the source added.