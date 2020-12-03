Two gold medals for Romania in EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Sofia

Romania conquered two gold medals, two silver medals and six bronze medals in the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Sofia (fighters born in 2004 and 2005), according to AGERPRES.

On Wednesday, fighters Daniel Girleanu (54 kg category) and Maria Botica (+80 kg category) became European champions, while Ionut Chiriac (52 kg category) and Ana Romantov (48 kg category) lost their finals.

Daniel Girleanu had a tough match, beating by points (3-2) Ukrainian fighter Aider Abduraimov in the 54 kg category final and will follow in his older brother's footsteps, Cosmin Girleanu qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games (52 kg category).

Maria Botica had a clear win (5-0) in the +80 kg category against Polish fighter Weronika Bochen.

Ionut Chiriac gained a silver medal, after losing the 52 kg category final by 1-4 against Russian Stepan Shapalanov. Ana Romantov was defeated in the 48 kg category by Russian Alena Tremasova (0-5).

The six bronze medals were obtained by Ionut Pavel (46 kg category), Saly Palapiuc (48 kg category), Dorulet Tiu (60 kg category), Andra Sebe (60 kg category), Alina Cretu (66 kg category), and Maria Cimpoeru (75 kg category).

Romania occupied third place in the medal rankings, after Russia (16 gold medals, 4 silver, 2 bronze) and Ukraine (5-4-11), but also in the point rankings (24 points), also after Russia (106) and Ukraine (45).

Romania accredited 21 fighters in the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships, 13 in the male categories, 8 in the female categories.