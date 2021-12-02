 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Two persons coming from South Africa - high suspicion of infection with Omicron variant

facebook.com
ATR Tarom

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that two of the three persons coming from South Africa that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 have a "high" suspicion of the Omicron variant of the virus, agerpres reports.

"The genome sequencing for the Omicron variant is conducted in several stages, over the course of several days. Following the first tests, two of the three persons tested have a high suspicion for the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The three persons who tested positive fpr SARS-CoV-2 are completely vaccinated. All three persons infected are asymptomatic, with a good state of health and are in isolation and monitorization," the Ministry informs.

A number of 46 Romanian citizens were brought on Tuesday to Romania, after being stranded in South Africa due to the appearance of the Omicron variant on the African continent, which led to the cancellation of several flights.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.