Two Romanian ambassadors, accredited by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees accrediting two Romanian ambassadors, the Presidential Administration informs.

Thus, the head of state signed the decree for accrediting Monica-Mihaela Stirbu, ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Republic of Suriname and as ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, with residency in Brasilia.

Furthermore, the head of state accredited Theodora-Magdalena Mircea, as ambassador in the Republic of Cuba, in the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, in Antigua and Barbuda, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Dominican Republic, in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Jamaica and as ambassador in Grenada and Barbados, with residency in Havana.AGERPRES