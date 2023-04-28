UDMR Congress/Iohannis: Union should be aware of the role it has in maintaining Romania on its pro-European path

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, in a message to the participants of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) congress that the Union must be aware of the major role it has in supporting and maintaining our country on its pro-European path.

"The challenges which we have to respond to are becoming more and more complex, and the political class must find the right solutions, so that the citizens feel as little as possible the consequences of the crises we are facing," reads the message of the head of state, read on Friday by Catalina Galer, state counselor within the Presidential Administration, Agerpres informs."The fact that the UDMR currently holds ministerial portfolios proves that it is a mature formation, whose members assume the responsibility of being part of the government even in difficult times. The Hungarian community in Romania certainly has great expectations from your party and wants its representatives from the central and local institutions to protect their interests and ensure a good involvement and participation of its members in the decision-making processes," Iohannis added."Defending democracy and Euro-Atlantic values is a duty that belongs, unequivocally, to every political force. UDMR must be aware of the major role it plays in supporting and maintaining our country on its pro-European path. Ensuring stability and prosperity depends on how we will know to oppose revisionist and extremist tendencies and discourage all actions aimed at maintaining artificial conflicts," Klaus Iohannis also transmitted.