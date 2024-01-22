UK new ambassador Giles Portman presents credentials in meeting with President Iohannis

The new ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Giles Portman, presented his credentials on Monday in a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, thus becoming fully-fledged ambassador to Romania.

The British diplomat foreshadowed the main objectives of his mandate in a post on the embassy's Facebook page on Monday.

"Hello! I'm Giles, the new British ambassador to Romania. I am happy to be here, in the land of Queen Maria, artist Brancusi and footballer Dragusin. Our relations are already so close because of the many Romanians living in the UK and King Charles' love for Romania," said Giles Portman.

The new British ambassador also mentioned the important matters on which he wants to work well with the authorities in Bucharest.

"Let's work together on security issues as NATO allies. Let's work together to help the businesses invest and develop strongly. Let's work together to protect our citizens against crime," Portman said.

He also pointed out that he very much wanted to be an ambassador to Romania.

"There is only one country I wanted to be ambassador to: Romania. I look forward to writing the next chapter with you," Giles Portman added.