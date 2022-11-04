University of Bucharest signs the Diversity Charter of Romania

The University of Bucharest signed Romania's Diversity Charter as a sign of recognition and promotion of social diversity.

According to a press release of the higher education institution, by signing this document, the University undertakes to develop an organizational culture based on mutual respect, trust, recognition and capitalization of individual differences and skills, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the institution assumes to apply the principles of non-discrimination and equal opportunities in the decision-making processes and in the management of human resources with an emphasis on the recruitment, training, remuneration and professional promotion of employees.

As a signatory of the Diversity Charter, the University of Bucharest has the responsibility to reflect the diversity of Romanian society in all its forms within the management and human resources processes, and to run a programme of sensitization/awareness and training of the management team and employees regarding the benefits of diversity.

The higher education institution will also have to communicate its commitment in favor of non-discrimination and diversity, but also monitor annually the progress made in achieving the objectives of the Diversity Charter.

The University also takes on to present, in reports and other publications, the organization's commitment to non-discrimination and diversity, mentioning concrete actions, practices and results.

Romania's Diversity Charter is an initiative that brings together at the same table "various" co-interested groups and offers its signatories a collaborative platform for action, debate and exchange of good practices around diversity management. The Diversity Charter has 189 signatories, covering almost 230,000 employees who have publicly assumed the principles of the Charter.