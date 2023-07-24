US ambassador - exploratory discussions on new American investment opportunities in Brasov area

The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, discussed, in Brasov, with the mayor of the municipality, Allen Coliban, about investment opportunities and future collaboration between the two sides, told Agerpres.

The discussions took place in the second part of the American ambassador's visit to Brasov, which also included meetings with Barbara and Christopher Promberger from the Conservathion Carpathia Foundation and with representatives of the Brasov Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In search of mutual prosperity, Mrs. Ambassador Kavalec talked with Mayor Coliban and Deputy Mayor Boghiu in order to explore new American investment opportunities in the vibrant area of Brasov. Mrs. Ambassador was deeply impressed with the ambitious vision of Brasov to become the green capital of Romania and the European Union, under the visionary leadership of Mayor Coliban. During her visit, Ambassador Kavalec also met with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brasov, promoting the dialogue, in order to encourage trade and investment relations between the United States and Romania, according to a release sent by the US Embassy.

"I am glad that we were able to show the ambitions of Brasov in this field, to talk about all the policies that support a green Brasov and Brasov the green capital, but at the same time to inform the commercial representatives of the embassy about the opportunities that our city and the metropolitan area offer. We talked about CET and the fact that we are looking for investors for this [industrial] platform, but also about investbrasov.org, the portal that gathers all the elements, all the parameters that can attract investors and make Braţov important on the investment map of Eastern Europe. About all of that I am convinced that the dialogue will continue, the institutional dialogue, and I want to thank the representatives of the US Embassy for all the openness and all the appreciation expressed today towards Brasov", the mayor of Brasov Allen Coliban said in a press release.

In the first part of Monday, the US ambassador visited the center for Ukrainian refugees at CATTIA Brasov.