US Ambassador Kavalec appreciates the increase in number of women ministers in Romania's Government

US Ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec appreciated on Thursday the increase in the number of women having ministerial offices in Romania's Government.

"We are applauding the new Government of Romania for the increase in the number of women ministers from 2 to 5. This is an important step towards diversity and gender equality, at the highest level of the Government. The US stands with you as a partner and ally," ambassador Kathleen Kavalec conveyed in a message on her Tweeter page.

She also congratulated Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu for the formation of the new Government.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with you and the entire team, in order to continue the strong strategic partnership between the US and Romania, which remains solid," the message shows. AGERPRES