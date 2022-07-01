US Embassy's Muniz: The ability of Romanians to be really good does not surprise me at all

David Muniz, the chargé d'affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, said on Friday, at the Independence Day reception, that Romania leaves a positive mark on the world, recalling in this sense the reaction to refugees from Ukraine and the position at the recent NATO Summit in Madrid, when it offered the allies the unique and invaluable perspective of a NATO member on the border with the nation under Russian barbarian attack.

I am also very pleased that Romania is leaving a positive mark on the world. Yes, certainly in the field of security, where it is now an exporter of stability, but in two ways that speak directly to the goodness and decency that characterizes this country and I am referring to Romania's readiness to provide humanitarian aid to the neighboring country, which is under siege, and to its commendable success in combating trafficking in human beings. I know the Romanian people too well. The ability of Romanians to be really good does not surprise me at all, said the diplomat.He spoke in detail about the war in Ukraine and the reaction of the Romanians.I admit, I was amazed, moved, both by the official reaction of Romania to help the refugees from Ukraine, and by the private reaction of so many citizens. Processing of refugee requests, granting aid, efforts to simplify the requirements for granting the right to work and the desire to ensure that a generation of Ukrainian pupils and students are not lost are, in a word, admirable.' The involvement and compassion of ordinary Romanians is a source of inspiration. The transportation provided altruistic actions, donations, care - all have strengthened what I and so many others already know: Romania is a great country, full of good people", said Muniz.He also referred to the recent decisions announced at the NATO Summit in Madrid.At the summit, Romania offered the allies the unique and invaluable perspective of a NATO member on the border with the nation under Russian barbarian attack. It inspires and amazes us to see the growing presence of some of the most famous American military units that cooperate with the allies. I mentioned Madrid and I am sure many of you know that in Spain, President Biden announced that the United States will soon deploy a combat brigade command in Romania, he pointed out.He also addressed the issue of US commitment to the Treaty underlying the Alliance.Muniz said that together we are moving toward a stronger position of deterrence and defense. Our presence is proof that we are serious about our security commitments and that the United States is fully prepared and able to fulfill its commitment to the United States.He appreciated that Romania is one of the strongest partners of the United States of America.As for the present, it would be a negligence on my part not to return to the security situation and to our Alliance. Seventy-nine years ago, our nations were in different camps. As we all know, we have continued to be ideological enemies for decades to come, separated by another criminal shadow cast by the Kremlin, the impenetrable Iron Curtain. And yet today, Romania is one of America's strongest allies, Muniz pointed out. AGERPRES