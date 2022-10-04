 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR tables simple motion against Minister of the Interior

sigla USR
USR

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting the tabling of a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

"The USR and Force of the Right deputies are tabling a simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode, titled: 'Security and trust, or debauchery and theft'. Minister Bode must answer for the disaster created," Mosteanu said.

Meeting chairman Daniel Suciu explained that the motion is not in line with the regulations on grounds that the Force of the Right group does not exist, and returned the document.

Mosteanu was back after a few minutes, stating that the text had been modified so as to have unaffiliated deputies listed as its initiators instead of the Force of the Right MPs.

The sitting chair this time accepted the submission so that the Standing Bureau will now set the date for the debate on thereon.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.