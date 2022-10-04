USR tables simple motion against Minister of the Interior

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting the tabling of a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

"The USR and Force of the Right deputies are tabling a simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode, titled: 'Security and trust, or debauchery and theft'. Minister Bode must answer for the disaster created," Mosteanu said.

Meeting chairman Daniel Suciu explained that the motion is not in line with the regulations on grounds that the Force of the Right group does not exist, and returned the document.

Mosteanu was back after a few minutes, stating that the text had been modified so as to have unaffiliated deputies listed as its initiators instead of the Force of the Right MPs.

The sitting chair this time accepted the submission so that the Standing Bureau will now set the date for the debate on thereon.