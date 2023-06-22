Victor Cornea qualifies for semifinals of doubles event in Montechiarugolo (challenger)

The Romanian-Serbian pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Nikola Cacic qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tennis tournament in Montechiarugolo (Italy), with total prizes of 145,000 euros, after defeating the couple Alexandre Muller (France)/Dmitri Popko (Kazakhstan), 7-5, 7-5, in a match held on Thursday.

The main seeds won after one hour and 17 minutes.

Cornea and Cacic secured a cheque for 2,940 euros and 45 ATP points, and in the penultimate act they will face the couple Luca Margaroli (Switzerland)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (India).AGERPRES