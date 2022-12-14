Vosganian: It's time to openly discuss what foreign policy Romania has, who is capable of doing it

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President, Varujan Vosganian, declared on Wednesday in Vaslui, in the context of the debates related to Romania's non-acceptance to the Schengen area, that a fundamental reform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in order and it is necessary to establish priorities regarding the policy foreign affairs of our country, told Agerpres.

Regarding the discussions regarding sanctioning Austria by refusing to collaborate with Austrian companies in Romania, Vosganian stated that although it is difficult to stop the indignation among citizens, this campaign tries to divert things from the root of the problem, which is actually related to the responsibility of the authorities Romanians and Romania's position from now on.

"It is the moment to have an open discussion about what foreign policy Romania has and who is capable of doing it. My opinion is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must be reformed from the ground up. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must be based on competence and must to be a ministry that has initiative. (...) It is clear that what happened shows that Romania is not respected as much as it deserves and foreign diplomats do not give a damn about the representatives of the Romanian state. That is the main issue, not what we do with Austrian companies. It is a momentary impulse that will diminish in the future, because it is difficult to answer the question of what the banking system would do without a quarter of its assets and how easy it would be for the seven million citizens companies and companies to move their accounts to other banks. There are two themes, however. The first refers to the stability of the banking system, which if we shake it we do more harm to ourselves than to others and the second is related to the OMV. We must behave according to the requirements of the rule of law. (...) As far as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned, a deep review of this ministry must be done and foreign policy priorities must be established that are ours, not others', that is, we should not be the echo of other people's voices, but we should be a voice," said Varujan Vosganian.

The ALDE leader mentioned, at the same time, that now is the opportune moment for an evaluation of the privatization action of the last decades to be made in Romania.

Vosganian also criticized the position of the president Klaus Iohannis, saying about the head of state that "there has never been a leader of the Romanian state who has so few Romanians".

Varujan Vosganian was present, on Wednesday, in Vaslui, where he had a meeting with ALDE members from the county and participated in the launch of his volume "Stories about ordinary people".