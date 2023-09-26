We are in a critical point regarding Romania's energy transition (minister Burduja)

Romania is on the threshold of an energy revolution for which it needs a vision, defined in the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC), and in parallel work is being done on an energy strategy for Romania, the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said on Tuesday at the "Energia in priza" conference organized by Bursa newspaper.

"We are at a critical point with Romania's energy transition. I said that Romania is on the threshold of an energy revolution - and I believe this. For this, we need, on the one hand, a vision - and we have it. It is defined in the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC), and in parallel we are working on an energy strategy for Romania, because the two are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, European regulations tell us that in order to update the PNIESC or to have a PNIESC should start from a strategy. This is the natural order of things," said Sebastian Burduja, agerpres reports.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Energy has approximately 18 billion euros at its disposal to market and boost projects in renewable energy, storage, networks, etc.

"Last but not least, we have a context that I consider very good, the context in which Romania is a pillar of security in the region. That is why we are on everyone's map, in Washington, Ottawa, Brussels and other areas of the world - because we can be and, in fact, we must be, if you look at the map, we are condemned to be because no one else can play this role, this pillar and vector of stability through Romanian energy, through our projects, through the specialists we have at our disposal," said the dignitary.