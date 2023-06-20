We must prepare the state to adapt to the needs of companies and people (Digitisation minister).

The Romanian state must adapt to the needs of companies and people, and the problem is to provide very good and simple to use services, minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation Bogdan-Gruia Ivan said at a specialized conference on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"I think that the motto should be a very simple one, namely that we have to do, on the one hand, digital literacy, where it is necessary, but on the other hand, we have to prepare the state to adapt to the needs of the companies and the needs of the people. It is not the fault of the people and the companies that they cannot adjust to what the Romanian state offers today in terms of infrastructure and interface, but rather it is our problem, the Romanian state's, to offer people very good and very easy to use services and to access. Not only to have an infrastructure, architecture, that supports this important element, but there must also be a formula in which man can be close to this use on the model of some areas of social networks. This transition can bring a very good connectivity between public services on the one hand, because we won't be able to talk about connectivity until we really have quality public services," said Ivan.

According to the minister, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) represents a huge opportunity for Romania, which can be the basis of any digitisation system.

Decision-makers with the IT&C sector, politicians, ambassadors, business people and top management of companies from various fields participated, on Tuesday, in the fifth edition of the Digital Romania Forum, an event organized by the Financial Intelligence magazine.