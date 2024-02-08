Wood industry representatives begin protests in several cities, nationwide

The representatives of the Wood Industry Association (AIL) - Prolemn are starting protest actions on Thursday, in several cities in the country, against the background of dissatisfaction related to the failure of the authorities to undertake a plan of measures to support overcoming the crisis within the industry, a press release by Prolemn sent to AGERPRES on Thursday reads.

The association requests solid measures from the Romanian Government and the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests, such as the promotion of the Emergency Ordinance to remove blockages related to the environmental assessment of forestry facilities and fair prices for wood.

"The claims of the industry, simplified: legal wood, at fair prices in the market!; removal of blockages related to environmental assessment of forestry facilities; valuable wood to end up in industry, not in firewood (promotion of a new regulation for the valorization of wood mass); wood on the market, harvested legally, for industry and the population, not to rot in the forest; the wood industry is a buyer of wood already put on the market (the forest is guarded at the stake, not in the furniture factories!); we want eco-friendly wood products, not plastic products!," the quoted source mentions.