Working groups for protection of Ukrainian refugees who choose to remain in Romania to be organised (Government )

Six working groups will be organised at the Government level to deal with the problems of Ukrainian refugees who choose to remain in Romania, Agerpres reports.

State Councilor Madalina Turza announced on Saturday, at the end of the meeting of the task force for managing the situation in Ukraine, that these working groups will be set up to come up with a consolidated answer to the problem of refugees who choose to stay in Romania."At the Government level, there is the Ukraine Committee or Task Force 2, coordinated by the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Mircea Abrudean, and there is also a strategic coordination group for humanitarian assistance. This Government-level task force includes the main ministries responsible for managing the refugee situation, namely the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Family, the Ministry of Development and Public Works and other ministries, but for this development phase of the protection measures, these ministries will organize six working groups, focused on or aimed at the sensitive areas, in relation to which Romania must come with a consolidated response for the protection of refugees who choose to stay in Romania, namely a working group on health, a working group on education, a working group that will manage the problem of employment or access to the labor market for refugees, a working group for housing issues, because these people will need concrete solutions in the medium and long term, because they can't stay for long in tents or centers," Madalina Turza told a conference at Victoria Palace of Government.Also, a working group will be set up intended for vulnerable people, people with disabilities, the elderly, people in different situations of vulnerability, and a "special" group will address measures for children and young people.