Yet another extremely frosty day at Intorsura Buzaului, minus 29 degrees Celsius

The mercury in the thermometers at the weather station in the city of Intorsura Buzaului, central county of Covasna, dropped to minus 29 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

This is the second extremely frosty day, after minus 31 degrees Celsius were recorded at the same Intorsura Buzaului on Thursday morning, the lowest temperature of the current winter season.

The meteorologist on duty told AGERPRES that the minimum was recorded around 07:00, and the weather forecast indicates that another frosty night will follow.

Intorsura Buzaului, one of the cold poles in Romania, is also nicknamed "Little Siberia" because of the extremely low temperatures recorded here every year.

However, according to the locals, they had a mild winter compared to other years. For example, on January 8, 2015 at Intorsura Buzaului it was minus 34.6 degrees Celsius, and on January 10, 2017, minus 32 degrees Celsius.

Officially, the lowest temperature recorded in the last half century in Covasna county was minus 35.8 degrees Celsius on February 8, 2005, at Intorsura Buzaului, a record that had not been reached since 1939.