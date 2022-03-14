14,475 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania in last 24 hours

A number of 14,475 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through border checkpoints in the last 24 hours, down 13% from the previous day.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, until 13.03.2022, at 24:00, at national level, 412,017 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania. Currently, the border control at the entrance to Romania through the border checkpoints is taking place with efficiency, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, the control lines being covered with Romanian border police up to the maximum capacity," informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.Strengthened control and surveillance measures have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of responsibility.It will act in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, with a view to an operative exchange of data and information, as well as to the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the appeared cases.