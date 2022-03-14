26 migrants from several countries, discovered hidden in a van, among car parts, in Arad

The Arad Border Police found on Monday 26 migrants from six countries, who tried to leave the country illegally hidden in a van loaded with car parts, which was to arrive in Germany, Agerpres reports.

The van was checked at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint and was driven by a Bulgarian."Following the detailed control of the means of transport, 26 foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following the verifications, the border police established that they are citizens from various states (Syria, Congo, Somalia, Guinea, Egypt, India), aged between 18 and 51. The people in question intended to fraudulently arrive in a state in the Schengen area," informed the Border Police Arad.Authorities are continuing to investigate whether the driver was accomplice in the migrants' attempt to cross the border illegally.