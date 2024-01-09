35,591 companies deregistered in the first 11 months of 2023

The number of deregistered companies increased slightly by 0.63%, in the first 11 months of 2023, to 35,591, compared to 35,368 in the same period of 2022, according to data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The field of activity that recorded the most company dissolutions, in the first 11 months of 2023, is wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 10,035 dissolutions were registered at the national level. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the dissolutions in this sector decreased by 5.39%.

According to the cited source, professional, scientific and technical activities, construction, as well as the manufacturing industry are other areas of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 3,429 (plus 5.48%), 3,385 (minus 0.59 %), respectively 3,056 (minus 1.67%).