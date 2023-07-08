53 foreign citizens found hiding in four vehicles, in customs offices of Nadlac II, Varsand and Bors I

Border police officers from the Nadlac II, Varsand and Bors I Border Crossing Points detected 53 citizens from various countries who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in four means of transport, the IGPF informed in a statement sent Saturday.

According to the quoted source, in the last 24 hours, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, Arad county, two Romanian citizens and a Czech, who were driving some vans registered in Romania and the Czech Republic. One of the drivers was transporting timber for a commercial company from the Czech Republic, and the other two were traveling without a load on the Romania - France route.

Based on the risk analysis, the border police carried out a detailed control of the means of transport. Thus, a total of 31 foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartments, respectively in a specially arranged location.

The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for research where, following checks, the border police established that they are citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered our country legally on the basis of personal documents.

Also, on Friday, July 7, at the Bors I Border Crossing Point, Bihor county, a Belarusian citizen presented himself for border formalities on his way out of the country. The man was driving an empty truck, registered in Poland on the route Romania - Poland.

Based on the risk profile, a thorough control of the means of transport was carried out, following which the border police discovered, in the cargo compartment, a specially arranged compartment where 22 foreign citizens were.

The persons in question were taken to the headquarters of the border police sector for investigations. During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens of Sri-Lanka, Egypt, Bangladesh and Eritrea who intended to fraudulently cross the border to reach Western European countries.

In all cases, the border police officers carry out investigations under the aspect of committing the crime of migrant trafficking for the drivers and attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border for the citizens detected in hiding, and upon completion, the necessary legal measures will be ordered.