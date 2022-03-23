 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

9,295 Ukrainians have crossed Romania's border on Tuesday

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, at national level, 56,323 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 9,295 Ukrainian citizens (up 8% over the previous day).

As many as 4,602 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on the border with Ukraine (up by 4.3%), and 3,279 on the border with the Republic of Moldova (up by 22%), reads a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

From the onset of this crisis until March 22, at 00:00, at the national level, 518,643 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.