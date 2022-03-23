9,295 Ukrainians have crossed Romania's border on Tuesday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, at national level, 56,323 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 9,295 Ukrainian citizens (up 8% over the previous day).

As many as 4,602 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on the border with Ukraine (up by 4.3%), and 3,279 on the border with the Republic of Moldova (up by 22%), reads a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

From the onset of this crisis until March 22, at 00:00, at the national level, 518,643 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.