Abrams tanks to be delivered to Romanian Army starting in 2026

The Abrams battle tanks contracted by the Romanian Land Forces will be delivered starting in 2026, in the most modern version of this model, which is also in the endowment of the US army, official sources from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said on Wednesday.

For the security of supply, MApN will involve the national relevant industry for the provision of integrated logistic support, the same sources inform.

The US Congress was notified on November 9 last year regarding the sale to Romania of 54 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 main battle tanks and 12 tank-chassis derivatives, ammunition and training simulators. The estimated value of the contract is around 1.07 billion dollars, in accordance with the prior approval of the Romanian Parliament.

According to the American legislation, the US Congress was notified with a higher initial value, approximately 2.5 billion dollars. After approval by the Congress, the governments of Romania and the United States will sign the LoA (Letter of Acceptance) contract, the purchase by the Romanian side to be made at the value estimated and approved by the Romanian Parliament.