Actress Olimpia Melinte: Profession of an actor is like an electrocardiogram

The profession of an actor is like an electrocardiogram - you go up and down, says actress Olimpia Melinte, who admits that she discovers herself from one project to another.

While attending the Buzau International Arts Festival as a member of the jury in the feature film competition, she told AGERPRES in an interview about her career, her dreams, her desires and accomplishments.

The actress also spoke about her great passion - that of writing, as she has just launched a children's book - "Serion Pantalon in Tara Amintirilor" [Serion Pantalon in the Memories Land]. "I have been writing all my life, I actually earned my first money from writing love letters for high school boys who didn't know how to write love letters and I used to write them and they paid me (...). After that I started participating in different contests, (...) so that my relationship with writing is also my passion," said the actress.

She also confessed that she wanted to do theatre since childhood and, even if there are few castings now, she does not give up on her dream. "Castings for the theatre are very few. (...) I never gave up on this dream of mine. I always wanted to do theatre, but it didn't happen either because a movie was coming out or I had to leave, that's how it was,'' the actress tells us.