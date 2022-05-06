Aerostar, net profit of over 20 million RON, in first trimester

Aerostar Bacau has registered during the first trimester of 2022 a net profit of 20.047 million RON, 4.1% more when comparing with the similar period of last year, of 19.247 million RON, according to the financial results published on Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

During the mentioned period, Aerostar has registered a turnover of 104.304 million RON, up from the first trimester of 2021, when it was 91.719 million RON.

Export sales have also registered an increase determined mainly by reactivating the market for aeronautical products. These had of 72% share of turnover (63% during first trimester of 2021). The company has sold products and services on the domestic market worth 28.793 million RON, and 75.511 million RON on the foreign market.

When comparing with the first trimester of 2021, export sales percentage was affected on the Asia sector, but growths were registered in sales on the Europe and Africa markets, the company's representatives highlight.

Aerostar is a leader in the Aersospace and Defence sector and a supplier in global supply chains for the main aviation players.

The company was founded in 1953 under the name Uzina de Reparatii Avioane (Airplane Repairing Plant). As of the year 2000 it became a completely private capital company, having shares traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1998.

In Europe, the company supplies maintenance products for civil aviation, aviation products (landing gear systems, mechanical parts, assemblies and sub-assemblies), electronic equipment and ground equipment. In Asia and Africa it supplies maintenance services for civil aviation and aviation products in Canada.

In Romania, Aerostar supplies repair services for military aircraft and repair of electronic parts and components for military aircraft retrofitting, integration and maintenance for military aviation systems, repair services for systems and launchers, as well as civil aviation products.