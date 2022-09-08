Agreement with OECD for assistance in achieving PNRR target

The executive on Wednesday approved a decision on the agreement between the General Secretariat of the Government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), amounting to 165,000 euros, regarding the granting of assistance to the Romanian side for the implementation of an objective from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which refers to the establishment of a Center of Excellence for public administration.

According to a Government release, the agreement was signed by SGG - the Department of Sustainable Development and OECD in Bucharest - on July 15, 2022 and in Paris - on August 1, 2022.

The object of the agreement between the two institutions is the provision, by the OECD, of the technical assistance necessary for the implementation of Target 415 of the PNRR. It is about the reform of the public administration through the promotion and coordination of a coherent sustainable development policy at all levels and in all sectors of the state, with a focus on digital transformation and increasing the relevance/use of the scientific approach in sustainable development public policies.

An important component in the effort to achieve Target 415 of the PNRR is the establishment of the Center of Excellence for public administration in the field of sustainable development, for which technical assistance and specialized expertise is needed.

The government maintains that the choice of the OECD for this approach took into account the fact that the expertise of this organization will provide access to the necessary information for the operationalization of the assistance center, to the tools used by the OECD in terms of developing institutional structures and formulating public policies in the field of sustainable development and, at the same time, the transfer of knowledge and good practices that encourage innovation in public administration.

According to the document signed by the two institutions, the agreement will enter into force on the date of signature by both parties, will end on June 30, 2023, and SGG will provide the OECD with a contribution of 165,000 euros.

