Air passenger transport up by 18.8 pct in first 9 months of 2023

Air passenger transport increased in the first nine months of this year by 18.8% compared to the same period in 2022, to 18,703,500 passengers, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at the following airports: Henri Coanda-Bucharest airport, with 5,548,600 passengers boarded and 5,491,000 disembarked, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca airport, with 1,268,000 passengers boarded and 1,233,700 disembarked and Iasi International Airport, with 882,000 passengers boarded and 876,700 disembarked.

In terms of international passenger transport, the top ten airports of origin (from where passengers disembarked in Romania originate), by the number of passengers on regular flights, were London Luton (775,577 passengers), Milan-Bergamo (435,000 passengers), Milan (435,000 passengers) and London (775,577 passengers). 619 passengers), Istanbul-International (262,598 passengers), Tel Aviv (260,853 passengers), Brussels-Charleroi (251,465 passengers), Vienna (241,338 passengers), Munich (239,409 passengers), Madrid-Barajas (223,407 passengers), Paris-Beauvais (216,142 passengers), Dortmund (188,629 passengers).

By boarding numbers on regular flights, the ranking of destination airports is as follows; London Luton - 768192 passengers, Milan Bergamo - 438,513 passengers, Tel Aviv - 260,299 passengers, Brussels Charleroi - 258,741 passengers, Munich - 257,523 passengers, Vienna - 251,302 passengers, Istanbul International - 248,300 passengers, Madrid Barajas - 223,882 passengers, Paris Beauvais - 223,136 passengers and Dortmund - 192,447 passengers.

The countries most incoming air passengers arrived from were: Italy - 1,565,868 passengers, United Kingdom - 1,362,697 passengers, Germany - 986,192 passengers, Spain - 753,416 passengers, France - 546,039 passengers, Turkey - 400,560 passengers, Greece - 325,185 passengers, Belgium - 286,350 passengers, Israel - 260,853 passengers, Netherlands - 254,754 passengers.

By country of destination, most passengers on scheduled flights boarded for: Italy - 1,587,405 passengers, United Kingdom - 1,370,080 passengers, Germany - 1,030,902 passengers, Spain - 764,733 passengers, France - 560,857 passengers, Turkey - 385,281 passengers, Greece - 332,595 passengers, Belgium - 294,383 passengers, Netherlands - 265,683 passengers, Israel - 260,299 passengers.