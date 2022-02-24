 
     
Aircraft belonging to Ukrainian Air Force, escorted for immediate landing on Bacau 95th Air Base

captura Twitter
F 16 Romania

The Ministry of Defense informs that, on Thursday morning, two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Romanian Air Force in the Air Policing Service under NATO command took off around 6.15 am, to clarify a situation regarding an unauthorized flight in the northern part of Romania, which was approaching the national airspace, Agerpres reports.

"The two Romanian military aircraft strictly applied the national procedures and international rules applicable in such situations, proceeding to the interception and visual identification of the aircraft that had entered the Romanian airspace. The respective aircraft, a Sukhoi Su-27 belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force, was escorted for immediate landing at Bacau 95th Air Base, an operation that ended at 7.05. After landing, the Ukrainian military pilot made himself available to the Romanian authorities, and the legal measures required in these situations will be taken," states the Ministry of National Defense.

