Aircraft leaves Otopeni Airport with aid for population of Gaza Strip

A cargo aircraft made available by the European Commission took off, on Wednesday, from the "Henri Coanda" International Airport in Bucharest, with aid provided by the Romanian state for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, told Agerpres.

"We are talking about items taken from the state reserves - tents, beds, mattresses, pillows and bedding", declared the spokesperson for the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Bogdan Toma.

He stated that the aircraft would transport the materials to Egypt, near the Gaza Strip.

On October 19, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved a decision that provided for the granting of free international assistance to the affected civilian population in the Gaza Strip, consisting of food products and bedding, made available by the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues.

"Free international assistance is provided for the affected civilian population in the Gaza Strip, consisting of food products and bedding, made available by the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues. The transportation of the products will be carried out with the support of the Ministry of National Defence, by air, through European humanitarian assistance, respectively of the international organizations involved", stated a statement from the Government.

According to the annex to the CNSU Decision, Romania sends to the Gaza Strip 30 tons of canned vegetables, 10 tons of sunflower oil, 20 tons of sugar, 10 tons of rice, 20 tons of flour, 20 tons of mineral water, 500 tents , 2,000 beds, 2,000 mattresses, 2,000 blankets, 4,000 sheets, 2,000 pillows, 4,000 pillowcases, 2,000 sleeping bags.