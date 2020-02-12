Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu takes gold in Wrestling European Championships in Rome

Romanian athlete Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the gold medal in the 130 kg category, classical wrestling, on Tuesday evening, in the wrestling European Championships in Rome, after defeating in the final Georgian athlete Levan Arabuli (6-1).

Alexuc-Ciurariu (CS Dinamo), who turned 30 on February 3, thus managed his highest career performance. Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu also took bronze in the European Championships in 2018 in Kaspiysk (Russia) and last year in Bucharest.In Rome, Alexuc-Ciurariu won in the round of 16 against Russian Zurabi Ghedehauri, in the quarterfinals he defeated Sabah Saleh Shariati, while in the semifinals he won against Ukrainian Nikola Kucimi.Romania is participating in the European Championships in Rome with 16 athletes and has as an objective winning 2-3 medals.

