Alliance for the Union of Romania goes to Constitutional Court with justice laws

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Thursday regarding the "unconstitutionality of the normative acts" from the package entitled "Justice Laws."

"The Law on the status of judges and prosecutors (PLx 440/ 2022), the Law on judicial organization (PLx 441/ 2022) and the Law on the Supreme Council of Magistrates (PLx 442/ 2022) are unconstitutional due to the abusive and contemptuous manner in which they were voted, but also through the devastating effects they will produce after entry into force," states AUR in a press release.

In the opinion of AUR, the adoption procedure in the plenary meeting of the Senate was unconstitutional, because there is no regulatory provision that would allow a simplified procedure for debate and adoption.

The press release also states that the non-sanctioning of judges who do not comply with the decisions of the Constitutional Court "empties the effectiveness" of their mandatory nature. AGERPRES