Almost 16,447 companies erased in first half of 2022

The number of erased companies has gone up by 15.3% during the first 6 months of this year, to up to 16,447, as opposed to 14,265 during the same period of 2021, according to the centralized data of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The most companies that were erased were registered in Bucharest, namely 3,078 companies (going up by 16.41%), as well as in the counties of Ilfov (669, +22.75%), Cluj (794, +21.78%), Constanta (825, +21.5%) and Timis (725, +6.46%).

On the other hand, the fewest strike-offs were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (81, -31.36%), Mehedinti (107, +22.99%), Covasna (118, +28.26%) and Calarasi (118, +4.42%).

By business area, the highest number of strike-offs was reported in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with 5,094 strike-offs recorded nationwide. As opposed to the similar period of last year, strike-offs in this sector have gone up by 18.96%.

According to the quoted source, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as the processing industry, are activity areas where a larger number of company strike-offs were registered, namely 1,532 (+15.36%), 1,430 (+4.30%) and 1.421 (+12.33%).AGERPRES