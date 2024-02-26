Amalia Covaliu wins women's sabre bronze at European Junior Fencing Championships

Romanian fencer Amalia Covaliu won the bronze medal in the women's individual sabre event on Monday, on the first day of the European Junior Fencing Championships in Naples, told Agerpres.

Covaliu lost in the semifinals 14-15 to her Bulgarian opponent Emma Neikova.

Her fellow national Amalia Stan finished 10th, after losing 12-15 in the round of 16 against Hungarian Zsanett Kovacs.

Denisa Serban took 32nd place, and Anastasia Fusea finished 65th.

In the women's foil event, Andreea Dinca took 18th place, Maria Teodorescu finished 49th, and Paula Radu placed 66th.

Between February 26-29, Naples hosts the European Youth Fencing Championships. At last year's championships in Tallinn, Romania won three medals: gold through the men's sabre team, bronze in the women's individual sabre event (through Amalia Stan), and bronze in the men's individual sabre event (through Casian Cidu).