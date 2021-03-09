Amazon opens three new offices in Romania, creating 500 jobs

Amazon will open three new offices in Romania, in Timisoara and Iasi, and intends to create 500 jobs by the end of the year.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the Amazon team from Romania reached over 2,500 employees.

"The company is preparing to add another 500 permanent roles available in its offices in the country by the end of the year and intends to open a new branch in Timisoara and two more in Iasi. The office in Timisoara, scheduled to open in Q2, 2021, will focus on the Amazon Devices line, which will also include the Ring security devices, and will be the place where innovative products and services will be developed and launched. The branch in Iasi will open towards the end of the year in the current compound and will be the first to host Retail Business Support - the division that makes sure that Amazon products and their availability are optimized for customers and at the same time supports sales partners and product category teams. In 2023, Amazon will move to Palas Campus in Iasi, where the entire local team will be strengthened," reads the release.

All the successful candidates will receive attractive salary packages and extensive benefits, including private health insurance and life insurance, the company says.

"We are very pleased to open new offices and add another 500 jobs in Timisoara and Iasi. The new offices come with many opportunities for software and operations professionals, who will have the chance to innovate and improve our products and services that support the Amazon customers worldwide. In the future, our growing teams will benefit from modern office buildings with the best quality facilities and improved collaboration and support. We are excited to continue our investments in Romania and proud of the impact we have in Timisoara, Iasi and Bucharest by recruiting the best professionals in the country and in the world," said Octavian Tanase, General Manager, Amazon Romania.

Amazon opened its first office in Romania in 2005 and has invested over 100 million euros, developing state-of-the-art technologies.