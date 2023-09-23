Ana Bogdan wins the title in Parma Ladies Open

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan won the title in the Parma Ladies Open (Italy), featuring total prizes of 100,000 euros, on Saturday, after defeating Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-1 in the final.

Ana Bogdan (30, world number 71), the second seed, won after one hour and 53 minutes, according to agerpres.ro.

Schmiedlova (29, world number 58), the top seed, is now 3-2 in head-to-head matches with Bogdan, the last duel having taken place in Parma last year when the Romanian won 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the round to 16.

Schmiedlova has won her first three direct encounters, in 2018 in the semi-final in Bogota, 6-3, 6-2, in Bucharest the same year in the first round, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, and in 2022 in Marbella, in the round of 16, 7-6 (7/1), 6-0.

Ana Bogdan, who stopped in the semifinals last year in Parma, received a cheque worth 13,040 euros and 160 WTA points, while Schmiedlova got 7,390 euros and 95 WTA points.

Ana Bogdan, who is still striving for her first WTA title, has three WTA 125 trophies to her name, won in Iasi, in 2022 and 2023, and now in Parma.