ANAT representatives request Greek Minister of Tourism to completely eliminate restrictions for Romanians

The complete elimination of restrictions for Romanian tourists and supplementing access corridors, as well as customs staff for traffic fluidity in border crossing points were one of the topics discussed by the representatives of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) with the Minister of Tourism from Greece, Vassilis Kikilias.

According to a press release sent by ANAT to AGERPRES on Thursday, the tourism association met with the Tourism Minister of Greece on Wednesday, during the first day of the the Greek dignitary's work meeting. The ANAT delegation was led by Dumitru Luca, chairman, and Alin Burcea, deputy chairman.

"The topics discussed were about the complete elimination of restrictions for Romanian tourists, namely solving problems tied to access with their own automobile, through customs of Makaza and Promachonas. The ANAT delegation once again requested to supplement access corridors, as well as the customs staff for the fluidity of traffic through customs and received firm promises in this sense for the 2022 summer season. Following the elimination of sanitary restrictions which presumed additional checks at customs, waiting time for all Romanian tourists will be considerably reduced," the press release mentions.

Furthermore, discussions were also targeting the topic of religious tourism, in order to extend the tourist season, as well as areas of interest for Greek tourists who are coming to Romania: Bucharest, Danube Delta, cultural circuits.