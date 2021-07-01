Andrei Baciu: 237,600 Johnson&Johnson vaccine doses to arrive in Romania tonight

The deputy chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Andrei Baciu, declared that the night between Thursday and Friday, 237,600 vaccine doses produced by Johnson&Johnson will arrive in Romania, Agerpres informs.

"For the following period, with the exception of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, we suspended vaccine shipping, in order to have a more efficient stock management. Tonight, 237,600 vaccine doses produced by Johnson&Johnson will arrive in Romania. Additionally from the transaction Romania is doing with Denmark, there are requests from many states. (...) There are several actions and analyses being carried out in this sense, we will probably have news next week," Baciu told a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He added that until now Romania has received 16,359,029 vaccine doses, of which 54.75% have been administrated. There was also a 0.9 percent of lost vaccine doses.