Andrei Baciu: Romania will receive over 4.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in November

Romania will receive another 4.6 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer in November, said Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, agerpres reports.

"Regarding the delivery schedule for the next period, in November we will receive 4,663,000 doses produced by BioNTech / Pfizer. As we know, the doses from Moderna, their transport and delivery are temporarily suspended, as we have sufficient stocks in the country for now. The same goes for Johnson&Johnson doses, and the schedule for AstraZeneca, according to the initial calendar, is 1.5 million doses estimated for November," Andrei Baciu said at a conference on Tuesday at Victoria Palace.

According to him, Romania has so far received 24,105,089 doses of vaccine."Of these, 14,733,089 doses are produced by BioNTech / Pfizer, 3,182,400 are produced by Moderna, 3,374,000 are produced by AstraZeneca, and finally 2,815,600 are produced by Johnson&Johnson," Baciu said.He also mentioned, in the context, that until November 2 at 11.00, 7,336,530 COVID digital certificates were generated, 93% of them being certificates attesting the vaccination.