ANM issues Code Yellow for wind targeting coastal area, Danube Delta, in next hours

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a nowcasting Code Yellow advisory for wind targeting the coastal area of Tulcea county and the Danube Delta, in the next hours.

According to the relevant forecast, until 12:00hrs, in the targeted county, especially in the Danube Delta, namely in the area of the following localities Sarchioi, Jurilovca, Valea Nucarilor, Murighiol, Chilia Veche, Mahmudia, Ceamurlia de Jos, Nufarul, Bestepe, Crisan, C.A. Rosetti, Malius and Pardina, as well as in the coastal area (in the following localities Jurilovca, Sulina, C.A. Rosetti and Sfantu Gheorghe) there will be wind intensifications with gusts exceeding 55-60 km/h, told Agerpres.

The weather advisory for immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, the ANM mentions.