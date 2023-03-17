 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ANM issues Code Yellow for wind targeting coastal area, Danube Delta, in next hours

www.radioconstanta.ro
copaci, ploaie, vânt puternic

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a nowcasting Code Yellow advisory for wind targeting the coastal area of Tulcea county and the Danube Delta, in the next hours.

According to the relevant forecast, until 12:00hrs, in the targeted county, especially in the Danube Delta, namely in the area of the following localities Sarchioi, Jurilovca, Valea Nucarilor, Murighiol, Chilia Veche, Mahmudia, Ceamurlia de Jos, Nufarul, Bestepe, Crisan, C.A. Rosetti, Malius and Pardina, as well as in the coastal area (in the following localities Jurilovca, Sulina, C.A. Rosetti and Sfantu Gheorghe) there will be wind intensifications with gusts exceeding 55-60 km/h, told Agerpres.

The weather advisory for immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, the ANM mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.