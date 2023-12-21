 
     
ANRE eliminates redundant fee, reduces tariff for electricity distribution and transmission operators

ANRE eliminates redundant fee, reduces tariff for electricity distribution and transmission operators

The Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) is eliminating the licensing fee, considering that a licence applicant used to pay a fee to have the file analysed and another fee when the licence was issued, ANRE president George Niculescu told a specialist conference on Thursday, told Agerpres.

ANRE also reduced the tariff it charged for electricity distribution and transmission operators.

"The regulatory authority charged a 0.1% tariff for licensed supply activities and a 0.2% tariff for electricity distribution activities. We considered it normal to standardize these tariffs - not in the sense of increasing the 0.1% tariff, doubling it to 0.2%, but in the sense of lowering the tariff charged to distribution operators, so we reduced the tariff we charge to 0.1%," added the ANRE president.

According to him, the impact on the regulator's revenues amounts to around 6 million RON per year. George Niculescu pointed out that this is an additional expense that distribution operators make, which he hopes will not be reflected in "the distribution tariffs they will charge".

He stressed that this is the first time that the authority has lowered tariffs and not increased them.

