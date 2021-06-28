ANRE: Over half of energy consumers, on competitive market; for others, price rises by 3-13pct

There are over half of the household electricity consumers on the competitive market at the end of June, and for the other consumers the active energy prices will go up by 3-13%, as of July 1, Zoltan Nagy-Bege the deputy chairman of the The National Authority for Energy Regulations (ANRE), told a specialty conference.

Since January 1, 2021, regulated prices were eliminated. At that time, from the 8.9 million consumers, approximately 3 million already had newly signed contracts, which represents a third of consumers.

"During the first five months of this year, another 1.3 million consumers signed a competitive contract, we reached a share of 48%. Given that we are at the end of June and we have an average of 200-250,000 new contracts. we can already say that by the end of June we have over half of household consumers from Romania with a signed competitive contract," Negy-Bege showed, according to Agerpres.

The rule was that a universal service price, valid until the end of June, will be applied for those who did not sign the competitive contract.

"The suppliers had the obligation to send new information during May and June and to communicate the price as of July 1, for those who until that time had not transferred to the competitive market. The prices are rising, in both the wholesale, as well as on the retail market. For the largest suppliers of last resort, as of July 1, there will be an increase between 3-15%, we are strictly speaking about the energy price," specified the ANRE official, present at the "The post-coronavirus Energy", organized by Profit.ro.

Nagy-Bege also showed that since 2019 our country has been dealing with an electricity deficit and that we became a net importer, something that is becoming increasingly acute.

"Romania assumed decarbonization, we must continue going down this road, we see that some conditions from the market are forcing us to take this step. A CO2 certificate now costs over 50 Euro," he added.